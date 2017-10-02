Can we talk about how HOME AGAIN is stealth a film about the making of WHIPLASH??— Orla Smith (@orlamango) October 1, 2017
Nat Wolff represents Miles Teller. The other 2 guys represent Chazelle (as a writer and director)— Orla Smith (@orlamango) October 1, 2017
They go to a meeting and we find out there's interest in making their short into a feature. Producer says it was best thing he saw at SXSW— Orla Smith (@orlamango) October 1, 2017
COMPARATIVELY: WHIPLASH was originally a short that generated buzz at Sundance and was made into a feature— Orla Smith (@orlamango) October 1, 2017
In HOME AGAIN, the board meeting guys tell the 3 filmmakers that a producer (whose name begins with J) is interested in working on the film— Orla Smith (@orlamango) October 1, 2017
The producer has only done low budget horror before but he's interested in getting into more serious fare— Orla Smith (@orlamango) October 1, 2017
WHIPLASH was produced by Jason Blum, who had only done low-budget horror before. It was his first serious film.— Orla Smith (@orlamango) October 1, 2017
The writer character in HOME AGAIN rewrites a schlocky horror script in order to pay the rent— Orla Smith (@orlamango) October 1, 2017
While working towards WHIPLASH, Damien Chazelle did rewrites on THE LAST EXORCISM PART II— Orla Smith (@orlamango) October 1, 2017
When the director character in HOME AGAIN leaves unexpectedly, one of the guys knows where to find him— Orla Smith (@orlamango) October 1, 2017
The other guy asks him how he knew where to look: "It's Justin's house. Justin's the only other person he knows in LA"— Orla Smith (@orlamango) October 1, 2017
DAMIEN CHAZELLE'S GOOD FRIEND AND LONG TIME COLLABORATOR IS COMPOSER "JUSTIN" HURWITZ— Orla Smith (@orlamango) October 1, 2017