What It's Like To Direct A Movie When Your Mom Is Nancy Meyers

I started my interest in film really young and [my parents] nurtured that. It sort of became an education. Back when we didn't have access to movies like with Netflix now, we'd go to Blockbuster and we'd rent a movie every week. It started an education in film. I have felt nothing but full support from them. When your parents write and direct films, you really good insight into what a big job it is, and how much responsibility. They've always included me in the process and now that I'm making films, I'm really inclusive of them, and I want their opinion. So much so that I asked my mom to produce this movie. I can't imagine having better people to consult than two filmmakers in the family.