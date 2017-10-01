It's easy to drift apart from our close friends from childhood, especially when jobs, relationships, and just life separate us from our pre-school pals. Of course, that doesn't mean you have to say goodbye to the friends you made as a kid, even if you are wildly different as an adult.
For Miley Cyrus, her friendship with childhood BFF Lesley is one she'll always keep close, as evidenced by one very sweet throwback photo.
Lesley may not be as famous as Cyrus' other buddies, like Katy Perry and her bae Liam Hemsworth, but she is iconic in her own right. On Cyrus' 2007 track "See You Again," the singer name checks her friend, singing: "Felt like I couldn't breathe/You asked what's wrong with me/My best friend Lesley said/'Oh she's just being Miley.'"
Over the years, "she's just being Miley" has been thrown out by plenty of Cyrus' fans to explain the quirky pop star's sometimes-outlandish behavior, from twerking on Robin Thicke to singing a song about her dead pet blowfish. However, the person the quote is attributed to has stayed mostly off the radar — until now, when Lesley showed up at Cyrus' Younger Now album release party.
"My best friend Lesley said "Oh she's just being Miley" !!!! sooooo glad my bestie since I was a littttttle BB made it to my #spotifyfansfirst#YoungerNow release party! Life is sooooo full circle," wrote the "We Can't Stop" singer on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of the pair as children and one at the party. Click through the slideshow, and you'll see the two making their best Myspace faces, both in a throwback pic and in one from 2017.
Sometimes you just need to chill with your old friends — the ones who know the truth about what it really means to be Miley.
