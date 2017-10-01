#Repost @egt239 ・・・ Upper photo: Mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico waist deep In sewage. Lower photo: President of the United States who "generously" interrupted his golf game this morning to go on Twitter and criticize her as she begged for aid for her beleaguered nation. Couldn't make this up folks. #shameful.

