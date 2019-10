15 Signs Of Domestic Violence That Aren’t Physical

There are a whole list of abusive behaviors that would fall under the umbrella of domestic violence, and being able to spot them is key to prevention. If you think that a loved one might be in an abusive or violent relationship, express your concern about the things you're seeing from a place of compassion, and provide concrete examples, Goldsmith says. "Know that it can take a while before someone feels safe enough to admit they're experiencing abuse, but it's never a waste to express to a friend that you're concerned," she says.