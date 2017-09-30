Nicole Kidman's Letter To Survivors Of Domestic Violence Is A Must-Read

In her acceptance speech after winning the Emmy for her role in Big Little Lies, the actress dedicated it to the support of her family. “I also am a mother and a wife,” she said. “I have two little girls — Sunny and Faith — and my darling [husband] Keith [Urban], whom I asked to help me pursue this artistic path, and they have to sacrifice so much for it. So, this is yours. I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and look at it and go, ‘Every time my mama didn’t put me to bed, it’s because of this. I got something!'”