Why Ellen Page Got A Tattoo Of This SNL Star On Her Bicep

We’ve seen our fair share of celebrities with best friend tattoos. Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner have matching finger ink. Sarah Hyland and her BFF got coordinating dinosaur designs. But what we haven’t seen is someone get a tattoo dedicated to the friendship completely on their own — until now.
Earlier this week, actress Ellen Page made an appearance on Conan O'Brien's TBS talk show to discuss her new film Flatliners. But when the conversation switched to the topic of tattoos, Page lifted up her arm and showed the world something we did not expect: Kristen Wiig's name etched on her bicep. Yep, you heard that right.
Advertisement
Page even flexed it at the camera for proof. "I don’t know her at all, it just seemed like a nice gesture because I’m a big fan," she joked. In reality, it turns out Page just so happens to be a huge fan of stick-n-poke tattoos. When O'Brien asked for more details on the "Wiig" ink, Page replied, “She’s a wonderful person and a wonderful friend,” quickly adding that she did in fact ask Wiig's permission before getting inked up. Phew.
Both Page and Wiig worked together in the 2009 film Whip It, so it’s no surprise that a friendship blossomed over the years. But it's not her only piece of body art — the actress also has a few dots on her hand, the initials of the tattoo artist on her forearm, and several more that she didn't share with the show's audience. The only thing we now want to know: Does this mean Kristen Wiig also has a secret tattoo that says "Page?"
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement