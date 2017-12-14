Everything That Happened To The Kardashians In 2017 — So Far

Update: December 14, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
As we anxiously await the possibility of a Kardashian pregnancy announcement/Christmas card, we'd like to revisit what has been a turbulent year for America's most lavish family.
Original story follows.
The Kardashians, whether you like them or not, provide iconic pop culture moments just about every month like clockwork. It's their brand! If they keep doing crazy things and recording it on social media, then they'll continue to have prime drama for their reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which will then gain more viewers, which then gives them a wider customer base for their growing array of Kardashian merchandise.
This year feels particularly Kardashian-heavy, perhaps because the past month has introduced not one, but three reported new pregnancies in the growing family. It also might be because the other headline-making moments of the year — Graham-Cassidy, Skinny Repeal, and Hurricanes Maria, Irma, and Harvey to name a few — have been so utterly devastating to read about. In contrast, news about sisters reportedly growing their family feels downright cheerful.
And, since keeping up with the Kardashians this year is a little whiplash-inducing, we've compiled a comprehensive list of everything that's happened to them in the year 2017. Ahead, a chronological guide to the one of the most talked about families in the world.