31 Perfect Looks To Copy This October

Normally, October outfits would be made up of black booties, leather jackets, trench coats, and other transitional pieces that come in-hand on those days when it's brisk on your way to work. But with things being unseasonably warm here, we've added tons of bare-legged and jacket-less looks into the mix. By this time next month we could be preparing for snow. But until it stops feeling like the dead of August, we're going to keep wearing those off-the-shoulder tops and mini skirts for as long as we can. Here's how to give them new life.