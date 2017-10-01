31 Perfect Looks To Copy This October

"Hello, it's me," may be the start of Adele's hit song, but it also accurately describes me, sitting here in New York City, asking the weather to please cool down. Though September 21 signified the official start of the fall equinox, outside it's felt like anything but. 85 degrees one week into autumn? We won't get into the whole global warming thing here, but since this collection is meant to help make getting dressed each month easier, well, we've been finding ourselves at a bit of a loss.
Normally, October outfits would be made up of black booties, leather jackets, trench coats, and other transitional pieces that come in-hand on those days when it's brisk on your way to work. But with things being unseasonably warm here, we've added tons of bare-legged and jacket-less looks into the mix. By this time next month we could be preparing for snow. But until it stops feeling like the dead of August, we're going to keep wearing those off-the-shoulder tops and mini skirts for as long as we can. Here's how to give them new life.