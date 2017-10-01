31 Perfect Looks To Copy This October

Normally, October outfits would be made up of black booties, leather jackets, trench coats, and other transitional pieces that come in-hand on those days when it's brisk on your way to work. But we've cheekily added tons of bare-legged and jacket-less looks into the mix. Knowing how changeable the weather is in the UK, by this time next month we could be preparing for snow. But, until that moment arrives, we will soldier on, trying to squeeze every last inch out of our summer wardrobe. We're going to keep wearing those off-the-shoulder tops and mini skirts for as long as we can. Here's how to give them new life.