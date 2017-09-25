Mindy Kaling Is Anxious About Being A Mom

Mindy Kaling has jitters about harboring a new human. The actress and writer told Willie Geist in a segment for Sunday Today, as per People, that she's "anxious" about her impending baby.
"Right now I just feel so anxious," she said when Geist told her she seemed like a fun mom.
In a segment of the interview that aired in early August as a preview clip, Kaling admitted that the out-of-control nature of pregnancy was "kind of a fun feeling."
"It's so unknown to me," she explained. "I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I'm like, 'OK, it's out of my hands.'" It's only natural that she'd also be anxious about something so unknown.
Advertisement
And it sounds like "fun mom" is pretty much out of the question for Kaling, even though the 38-year-old projects a lively, entertaining persona.
"I’d like to be the fun mom," she said. "[But] I know I’m gonna be the dorky mom. So it could be kind of fun, too. I think that would be nice." Still, aren't "fun" and "dorky" two sides of the same coin?
In July, Kaling's Wrinkle In Time co-star Oprah Winfrey confirmed rumors that Kaling was pregnant. Winfrey told People that Kaling let it slip at Disney's D23 expo earlier that month.
"That’s when she told me. My mouth dropped," Winfrey recalled. "[I asked,] 'What did you just say?' [and] she said, 'Oh, Oprah, I don’t think you know. I’m five months pregnant.'"
Then, Kaling's Mindy Project co-stars let slip that the baby was a girl. (Kaling really has to crack down on her co-workers. They're just spilling all over the place!)
"[The Mindy Project] started as a tribute to her mother, who very sadly passed away just as the show is being picked up, and it ends with her having a daughter of her own," Ed Weeks, who played Jeremy on the show, said at PaleyFest Fall TV Preview. Did you catch that? She's having a daughter.
Beth Grant, who also stars on the show, gave the same information to Us Weekly, saying, "I’m just thrilled out of my mind! I cried like a baby and that it's a girl … I just think that she's up to it."
Advertisement
And she certainly is. One thing Kaling is very excited about is mommy-shaming. She told Geist in her Sunday Today interview that she's looking forward to criticizing other moms.
"It’s so easy to criticize parenting until you’re a parent, so one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I’ll be able to openly criticize other parenting because I will have a child," she said.
Watch the full Sunday Today segment, below.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement