Now, on to the now infamous Ian Somerhalder/Nikki Reed birth control debate, which also made headlines on Friday. Here's how this all started: Somerhalder made what he thought was an innocent joke on a podcast known as Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy, recalling how he threw out his wife's birth control pills as a way of informing her that they were going to try to get pregnant . News outlets picked up the story immediately, interpreting the comment as Somerhalder coercing Reed into starting a family without her consent. Later that day, Reed herself weighed in on Twitter , calling the story "irresponsible journalism," and criticizing the media's turning a consensual moment between a married couple into gossip. After even more backlash, the couple released a joint statement on Saturday, apologizing for the whole thing.