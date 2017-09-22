Don't Do What Ian Somerhalder Did & Throw Out Your Wife's Birth Control Without Asking

If you and your partner are thinking about getting pregnant, don't do this. In what I'm sure he thought was a quirky and fun story, Ian Somerhalder revealed to the podcast Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy that he secretly threw out all of wife Nikki Reed's birth control pills after they discussed their desire to have children. Per The Cut, Reed tells the host that that's how she realized they were going to try to get pregnant: When she saw that all her pills were gone.
"We decided that we wanted to have children together, and it was just time," Somerhalder explained. "But unbeknownst to poor Nikki, she didn’t realize that I was going to go in her purse and take out her birth control. By the way, it was the beginning of the pack, so I had to pop all those suckers out. It is a lot of work, especially after a little bit of sangria."
Hey! Don't do this! Do not mess with someone's contraception without them knowing! Even if they're your wife, even if they've said they want to have kids, it's their decision when and how to approach it. It's not some funny joke. It's someone's body and someone's health, and this is a serious invasion of privacy and a violation of trust.
This is doubly disappointing coming from a couple that usually sounds so loving and supportive. After Reed gave birth to their daughter, Somerhalder took to Instagram to post a note of appreciation.
"Just a quick note to you my beautiful wife," the caption reads. "You are briefly napping on the other side of the room after being an amazing mom all night so you'll read this when you wake... seeing these images reminds me of those amazing 9 months that you sacrificed your whole being to grow our little one. The kindness, the beauty and organic nature of these photos makes me so very proud. You brought such fun and such power into our lives being pregnant but you literally brought the word sexy into pregnancy, we all see it. Thank you for being my partner in this life and thank you for inspiring not just me but all others who read, hear or see what your soul gives us. Love, You[r] husband."
But when it comes to someone's birth control? Hands off!
