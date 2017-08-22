Ian Somerhalder Broke His Vow Of Silence To Post A Sweet Message To Wife Nikki Reed

Despite promising a full month of social media silence after the birth of their baby daughter, Ian Somerhalder just couldn't resist posting a sweet message on social media dedicated to his wife, Nikki Reed. The Twilight actress, who gave birth on July 25, appears in a slideshow of photos posted by Somerhalder that were taken back when she was pregnant with their bundle of joy, including her recent appearance on the cover of Fit Pregnancy And Baby magazine.
After Reed, who he married back in 2015, had fallen asleep, the actor decided to surprise her with this beautiful message.
Advertisement
"Just a quick note to you my beautiful wife," the caption reads. "You are briefly napping on the other side of the room after being an amazing mom all night so you'll read this when you wake... seeing these images reminds me of those amazing 9 months that you sacrificed your whole being to grow our little one. The kindness, the beauty and organic nature of these photos makes me so very proud. You brought such fun and such power into our lives being pregnant but you literally brought the word sexy into pregnancy, we all see it. Thank you for being my partner in this life and thank you for inspiring not just me but all others who read, hear or see what your soul gives us. Love, You[r] husband."
Just a quick note to you my beautiful wife. You are briefly napping on the other side of the room after being an amazing mom all night so you'll read this when you wake... seeing these images reminds me of those amazing 9 months that you sacrificed your whole being to grow our little one. The kindness, the beauty and organic nature of these photos makes me so very proud. You brought such fun and such power into our lives being pregnant but you literally brought the word sexy into pregnancy, we all see it. Thank you for being my partner in this life and thank you for inspiring not just me but all others who read, hear or see what your soul gives us. Love, You husband
The mother previously told the magazine that she and Somerhalder were swearing off social media.
"We’ll take the baby’s first month for ourselves," she told Fit Pregnancy and Baby. "After the baby arrives, we’re doing one month of silence. Just the three of us, no visitors, and we’re turning off our phones too, so there’s no expectation for us to communicate."
But when your family is as awesome as this one, who could resist bragging about it?
Advertisement