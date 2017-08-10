Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder Just Welcomed Their First Child

One of the cutest celebrity couples just increased their family by one. According to E! News, Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed have just welcomed their first child.
Reed and Somerhalder wed in 2015 and raised seemingly countless animals together. On July 25, the Twilight actress gave birth to the pair's first child: a baby girl, whom they fitted with a name as unique as the activist couple. According to E! News, the pair crowned their baby with the name Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder.
The name "Bodhi," according to NameBerry, is a Sanskrit name translated as "enlightenment" or "awakening," and relates to the Buddhist concept. Solei, of French origin, translates to "sun." Sounds pretty perfect, no?
On May 4, the Vampire Diaries actor shared his excitement for the birth of his firstborn on Instagram.
"To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can't think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first," he wrote. "This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast...because that's what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy."
Just one week ago, Reed shared her own Instagram — this time, of her in the studio, teaching her little one all about music.
"Last day before mixing begins. Writing and recording this entire album with this baby in my belly has been the most beautiful experience. One thing I know for sure, this child is going to love music :) @bravessound"
One thing's for sure: Bodhi already has awesome parents.
