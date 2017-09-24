We shared clothes, we shared a bed, we even shared a girlfriend for a period of time, which I'm still not really sure how I'm supposed to feel about???? But above all that, we shared one of the best friendships of this life time. You're like the younger brother I never wanted, but am SO glad that I now have? I love you like my own. Incredibly sad to see you go this week, but truly happy to continue this brotherhood now on the other side. #batmantomyrobin #patricktomyspongebob #tbt ? @mfirestone12

A post shared by Peter J Kraus (@peterkrauswi) on Jul 20, 2017 at 4:42am PDT