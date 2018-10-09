“BBHMM” Rihanna

Rihanna is all about taking risks. If you really want to go for it, try recreating the final scene from her “BBHMM” music video — the one where she has finally exacted revenge against the bastard that stole from her and is now laying atop a trunk full of money while completely nude and covered in blood. Find some flesh-colored undies and cover yourself in Benjamins and fake blood. Or, if you’re in a space where you won’t be arrested, go in your birthday suit like Rih did.