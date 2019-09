If you thought you could never pull off the infamous look that earned Rihanna the title Queen of the Met Gala, you’re wrong. It’s all in the details. Before you get your hopes up: No, there is not an exact replica of her flowing yellow gown. However, this quinceñera dress will do . Amazon, meanwhile, has a bright yellow shawl for you to wrap around yourself to recreate her off-the-shoulder look. But our work is not done yet.You’ll need a short flip wig and this one looks perfect . And don’t forget your headpiece