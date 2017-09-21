Emma Stone & Hillary Clinton Twinning Is Everything

Emma Stone's new movie has fans in very high places.
Battle of the Sexes, which hits theaters this week, chronicles the real-life story of Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs' infamous tennis match. Ahead of the movie's release, King herself shared a photo of Stone, who plays her in the film, alongside Hillary Clinton. Apparently, the former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate is a fan of the movie.
In King's photo, which she posted on Twitter, Stone and Clinton are holding up T-shirts printed with the tennis star's face. Beneath the image, the shirts read "6-4, 6-3, 6-3," referring to King's victories in the three sets she played against Riggs.
Just a couple of 'fans' showing their support for #BattleoftheSexes. ? #casual pic.twitter.com/aEjDHF89DO— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 20, 2017
And if you want to get in on the look yourself, King shared the link where you can buy the shirt in response to a fan's tweet. The ringer tees are $32 at Homage.com and come in unisex sizes ranging from XS to 3XL.
In an interview with Refinery29's Elizabeth Kiefer about the movie, Stone said that it was "eye-opening" to play the living legend.
"It was so eye-opening. I was researching so much about her when she was around age 29: Seeing how brave and daring she had to be, to speak out when it was not as open a forum as it is now, to do something like starting the Women's Tennis Association with $1 when she was number one in the world... It took this insane amount of bravery," Stone told R29. "We stand on shoulders like hers, and it's up to all of us to keep those messages alive."
