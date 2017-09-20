Dylan Sprouse's New Art Campaign Appears To Address His Public Breakup

Kaitlin Reilly
Is art imitating life? Dylan Sprouse's new collaboration with photographer Sarah Bahbah certainly raises some questions. The most specific one, of course, is if these romance-adjacent photos have anything to do with Sprouse's alleged breakup with model Dayna Frazer.
Bahbah's gorgeous new photo series, which was posted on Instagram, seemingly gives insight into Sprouse's (or, rather, Sprouse's character's) inner life. Titled "This Is Not For You," the photo series includes six solo pics of Sprouse, all with various captions that seem to fit into the context of a relationship — almost as though Sprouse is communicating with a significant other.
(Refinery29 reached out to Bahbah for comment and will update should we hear back.)
"#ThisIsNotForYou part II, written, shot and directed by me, featuring @dylansprouse. This is my first series shooting and writing with a male as the lead. At first I hesitated because I’ve only ever been open to giving women a voice… but then Dyl and I sat down for a drink at a dive bar on a gray, rainy day in New York, feeling vulnerable and open; and the rest followed. Enjoy lovers," the photographer wrote on Instagram.
"Somebody loves you, and you only care about the next person who might," reads one haunting caption.
"If you can't see that I care about you, I can't see why I should care about you," declares another.
"You think you get better at detecting the red flags, they just get better at hiding them," laments a third in the series.

???#ThisIsNotForYou part II, written, shot and directed by me, featuring @dylansprouse.

We don't know if the captions have anything to do with Sprouse's real-life love life, and we won't know unless Sprouse speaks out. However, it's hard not to wonder if Sprouse has a personal message he wants to share.
Fans noticed that there may be trouble in Sprouse's longtime relationship with Frazer when Frazer posted a Snapchat of her teary-eyed with the caption "When you find out your bf cheated on you lol." The former Suite Life of Zack & Cody actor neglected to specifically address the photo, which quickly circulated on social media. Instead, he took to Twitter to write, in a series of tweets:
"I will say this and only this: by adhering to an assumption based on limited information, you neglect the complicated nature of this issue."
"The truth always has two sides, and those sides have motivations, and those motivations, despite how cloudy they currently seem, are private."
"This is complicated and it will remain complicated, but those who know me and who have known me, know well enough what kind of person I am."
If Sprouse's art is a reflection of his recent relationship drama, it's likely that he's going to let it speak for itself. Fortunately, it stands out completely on its own.
