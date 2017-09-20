Fergie Says It Was "Weird" Pretending To Still Be A Couple Before She & Josh Duhamel Announced Their Split
Fergie is speaking out about her separation from Josh Duhamel — and she's getting real.
The pair announced last week that they were splitting up after eight years of marriage. But in a new interview with People, Fergie suggested that their relationship was on the decline long before the announcement.
"Honestly, it was just getting a little weird for us with all the romantic questions," Fergie told People on Tuesday. According to the magazine, she was referring to the interviews she's been doing to promote her new album, Double Dutchess.
"We're great friends, we love each other so much, and it just got to the point where it was getting a little weird," Fergie told People. The singer also said that "there's no perfect time, so we just decided to do it."
Fergie and Duhamel met in 2004 and were married in 2009. The singer stressed in the People interview that Duhamel is a "great" co-parent to their son, four-year-old Axl.
When the couple announced their separation last week, they stressed the importance of being "united" as a family. Since the split, Fergie has appeared at the Rock in Rio Brazil concert, where she put on a seriously impressive concert. She's also been sharing some of her steamiest photos on Instagram, captioning one "bout to break out of my cage."
"With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," the pair announced in a joint statement last week. "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."
