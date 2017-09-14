Fergie & Josh Duhamel Split After 8 Years Of Marriage

Say it ain't so! Fergie (also known as Stacy Ann Ferguson) has split with her husband, actor Josh Duhamel. The pair had been married for eight years and they share one child, their son Axl, four.
In an exclusive statement to People, their rep confirmed the breakup: "With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the couple said in a joint statement. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."
The "M.I.L.F.$" singer met Duhamel in 2004 on the set of his NBC show Las Vegas. They were married in 2009 and separated earlier this year. It's not clear when the separation actually took place, as they are announcing it presumably months after it occurred. People notes that they looked blissfully in love as of January, when the family was on vacation, celebrating their eighth anniversary.
When a celeb couple we love breaks up, it can be tough to remember that love is still real. It almost feels like they're breaking up with us instead! Though if the rest of 2017 is any indication, there's a lot more bummer news headed our way before the year is over. But if they're happy, then we're happy, and look forward to seeing them start a new part of their lives.
In the meanwhile, Fergie is preparing to drop her visual album later this month. Double Dutchess: Seeing Double promises to be a spectacle as only pop's glitziest star can provide.
We've reached out Fergie and Josh's rep, and will update if more information becomes available.
