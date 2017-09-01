Here's Your First Look At Fergie's Upcoming Visual Album

I have extremely fond memories of listening to Fergie’s first solo album The Dutchess while chatting with my friends on AIM back in middle school. That was 11 long years ago, and since the release of hits like "London Bridge," "Fergalicious," and "Glamorous," we haven’t been blessed with a single new solo album from the Black Eyed Peas frontwoman. Finally, on September 22, Fergie is releasing her sophomore album, and she’s making up for lost time by dropping a visual album to go along with it.
The “visual experience” is called Double Dutchess: Seeing Double, and it’s already available for pre-order on iTunes. After much anticipation, the singer finally gave us a sneak peek of her visual album by releasing a trailer late yesterday.
Anyone who, like me, spent a few formative years rocking out to songs from The Dutchess — I seriously think I had "Big Girls Don't Cry" stuck in my head for three years straight — will love the throwback to her old tunes that appears at the beginning of the trailer. After the upbeat intro, though, things take a dark turn, and we're shown screen grabs of different semi-negative Facebook comments that ask why we've had to wait so long for the release of this album, especially since a few of the singles came out over a year ago. From there, things get dramatic, perhaps even overly dramatic, but still, I'm into it.
These days, when I hear the words "visual" and "album" together, it's hard not to conjure up images of Beyoncé smashing cars with a baseball bat while wearing a flowing yellow dress, but I'm going to try my best to keep Lemonade-level expectations at bay when I finally get to watch Double Dutchess: Seeing Double. No offense to Fergie, I don't think anything could come close to touching that groundbreaking, chills-inducing visual album, but I'm still excited to see this singers solo return after 11 long years. After that many years, expectations are inevitably going to be high.
