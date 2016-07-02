Kim Kardashian Takes A Milk Shower For Fergie's Comeback Video

Fergie is apparently a musician again.
The former Black Eyed Pea is back with a music video for her track “M.I.L.F. $” featuring a bunch of celebrity moms and, you know, Fergie. The video wants us to believe that M.I.L.F. stands for “Mother I’d Like to Follow,” which is not what that means.
But the highlights of the video are the celebrity moms. They’re all doing normal mom activities. Chrissy Teigen breastfeeds baby Luna. Alessandra Ambrosio dances with her daughter. Kim Kardashian bathes in milk. You know, just normal everyday stuff that everyone does as a mom.
There are also a passel of male models, multiple people in “Got MILF” shirts, and just a general amount of clean wholesome fun. Bathing in milk is clean right? It’s probably the next big beauty treatment.
You heard it here first, folks.
