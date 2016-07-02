Kim Kardashian Takes A Milk Shower For Fergie's Comeback Video

G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S singer Fergie is rebooting her solo career.
The Black Eyed Peas star is back with a music video for her track “M.I.L.F. $” featuring a bunch of celebrity mums and, you know, Fergie. The video wants us to believe that M.I.L.F. stands for “Mother I’d Like to Follow,” which is not what that means.
But the highlights of the video are the celebrity mums. They’re all doing normal mum activities. Chrissy Teigen breastfeeds baby Luna. Alessandra Ambrosio dances with her daughter. Kim Kardashian bathes in milk. You know, just normal everyday stuff that everyone does as a mum.
There's also a posse of male models, multiple people in “Got MILF” shirts, and just a general amount of clean wholesome fun. Bathing in milk is clean right? It’s probably the next big beauty treatment.
You heard it here first, folks.
