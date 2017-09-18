We've all been there. You break up with someone, cry into a carton of ice cream for a day or two, and then pick out the sexiest thing you own and hit the town secretly hoping that your ex will see just how damn amazing you look.
But perhaps none of us has so masterfully accomplished the post-split glam-up quite like Fergie, who stepped onstage at Rock in Rio in Brazil looking hotter than ever before, just days after announcing that she and husband Josh Duhamel had separated after eight years of marriage.
Fergie demanded all eyes on her when she strutted out in a black-and-white bodysuit with jaw-dropping laces running down the front and sides and high-heeled boots that People points out read "Double Dutchess," which is what she's titled the visual album she's releasing on September 22. The title also seems to be a play on her last studio album, The Dutchess, that hit shelves over a decade ago. Could the former Black Eyed Peas singer be hinting at a Fergie 2.0?
Advertisement
Throughout the show, the 42-year-old pop superstar had the crowd on their feet singing along to her hits like "Big Girls Don't Cry," and "Fergalicious." Fans have also tweeted out their excitement that Fergie brought Brazilian singer Pabllo Vittar onstage for a spectacular, and glamorous, duet.
Fergie also proved that she's indeed been working on her fitness by casually doing splits while singing.
Over the past couple of months, Fergie has been sharing some of her steamiest photos on Instagram, captioning one "bout to break out of my cage." Though these seemed promotional for her visual album, I can't help but feel like they're representative of a newfound confidence she's gained since her relationship ended earlier this year. Whatever the reason, we can't wait to see what she does next.
Advertisement