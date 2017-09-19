Update: Less than 24 hours after the palettes went on sale, the brand has announced they're completely sold out. We know Strobe Cosmetics promised this was the final restock, but we're keeping our fingers crossed for a Halloween miracle and will update this story as soon as we get more information.
This story was originally published on September 19, 2017.
With Halloween a short six weeks away, makeup brands have been upping their creativity, rolling out some spooky stuff to get us in the holiday spirit. Wet n' Wild dropped some budget-friendly Halloween palettes, Lush has both pumpkin and black cat bath bombs, and today, true horror fans will be thrilled to know that Strobe Cosmetics is restocking its American Horror Story eyeshadow palettes.
As the show kicked off its seventh season this fall, Strobe Cosmetics saw it fitting to bring back two best-selling shadow palettes: the Freak Show Palette and the Hotel Palette, named after seasons 4 and 5, respectively.
The brand posted the news on Instagram, teasing the palettes themselves and the swatched shades. “They're baaaack....The Freak Show and Hotel Palettes are back for one last restock," read the caption.
The five-pan pressed powder eyeshadow palettes ring in at $25 each and have a loyal following for good reason. The compacts are AHS-branded (perfect for collectors of all things gruesome), and the shades inside are hyper-pigmented, blendable, and pretty enough to wear outside of Halloween. Plus, the brand is vegan and cruelty-free, so you don't have to worry about bad blood.
As you can see above, the Hotel Palette holds a gorgeous iridescent pink-white, metallic rose, mossy green, bronze, and blood red, while the Freak Show Palette includes some more wearable options (and two highly-pigmented jewel tones) named after the traveling circus' main attractions.
"We are expecting these palettes to sellout very quickly, so grab them while you can," Strobe Cosmetics posted on its Instagram. Our advice? Virtually run to the site like Twisty the clown is chasing you with his bat.
