The Secret Behind Pharrell Williams' Ageless Skin

Pharrell Williams is an enigma — at 44 years old, he has the skin of a teenager. And while most celebs credit their seemingly ageless complexions to having good genes and a great facialist, Williams revealed that his best-kept skincare secret is actually feasible: daily exfoliation.
That's right. The singer and songwriter gets his youthful glow by simply scrubbing his face. In an interview with Dazed, Williams said, "I exfoliate like a madman — when you exfoliate and you drink a lot of water, that does good for you." It's sage advice, if you ask us, considering the beauty ritual promotes healthy skin turnover and helps get rid of dull, dead cells sitting on the surface. And if there's a link between exfoliating and turning back the clock on your skin, then you can bet we're going to start exfoliating way more often.
Ahead, we've rounded up some of our favorite options for every skin type. Use 'em accordingly, and hopefully you'll end up as "Happy" about your skin as Pharrell Williams.