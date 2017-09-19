Elisabeth Moss has barely had time to hold her new Emmy Award, but she already has another starring role lined up.
Variety reported Monday that Moss will star in the upcoming indie drama Call Jane, directed by My Week with Marilyn's Simon Curtis.
The movie, based on a true story, will focus on a married woman who seeks help from the Jane Collective after an unplanned pregnancy. The Collective helped provide abortions for women before Roe v. Wade made the procedure legal in the United States. Call Jane is set in Chicago in the 1960s, Variety notes.
Handmaid's Tale fans shouldn't worry, though — Moss will still be starring in season 2 of the Hulu series. And while The Handmaid's Tale is a work of fiction, viewers will likely draw parallels between the two projects. Both focus on women who don't have control over their bodies and decisions, and who work in secret to fight societal norms.
"This script [for Call Jane] is commercial and entertaining, but it's also really relevant to what is going on with the world today," Robbie Brenner, the film's producer, told The Hollywood Reporter. "Women's rights are important and no one should have the right to control a woman's body. And that such an idea can be challenged today, and that we can go back in time on these issues, is scary."
Before Call Jane, though, Moss also has two other projects about to launch. The actress recently starred in the most recent season of Top of the Lake: China Girl, and she's also starring in Ruben Östlund's The Square next month.
