Following its “I’m No Angel” campaign in April 2015, a direct response to Victoria’s Secret's preference for mainstream beauty standards (and its Angels), Lane Bryant released a new commercial during the 69th annual Emmy Awards. Featuring Danielle Brooks, Ashley Graham, Candice Huffine, and Denise Bidot, the spot addressed Hollywood’s responsibility in “redefining sexy;” in the ad, the women talk about their personal journey to body confidence and dare others to embrace their curves while wearing Cacique lingerie.
“The truth is, #ImNoAngel never really went away,” Lane Bryant CMO, Brian Beitler tells Refinery29. “The spirit of #ImNoAngel has been ingrained in all of our major brand initiatives since the campaign’s initial debut in 2015.”
The commercial is a major win for Lane Bryant. Last year, the company accused both Fox and ABC of refusing to air its plus-size lingerie ad during certain time slots. “We picked the Emmys because it’s the night that encapsulates one very narrow stereotypical view of beauty and we thought it was a perfect moment to show beauty can be very diverse, and sexy can is diverse,” Beitler continued. “We felt that it was an incredible opportunity to dare all women to embrace what makes her feel most confident and remind the world that the old stereotypes of beauty are dead.”
Is the campaign aimed at Victoria's Secret? “#ImNoAngel is a message to instill confidence in all women and let them know that these idealized standards need to go," Breitler said. "And we need to not only embrace, but celebrate, the beauty in all bodies, all women, and all people.”
As Lane Bryant posted on Instagram, the campaign is a call to action “A revolution in the making. No filters. No fears. No looking back. #ImNoAngel is here.”
