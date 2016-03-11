Why Was Lane Bryant's Ad Banned By Major TV Networks?



"It’s disheartening. This campaign's intent and purpose was to create beautiful imagery celebrating fashion, women, their bodies, and what they can do with them, and to share it on television where all women could see it," Lane Bryant's chief marketing officer, Brian Beitler, told Refinery29. "Based on the release of the ad in our social channels, women seem to universally agree that the ad is both beautiful and appropriate."



"Clearly what is too much for some does not hold true for others," Beitler says of the contested ad. "It is a true celebration of women of all sizes doing what makes them feel beautiful,whether it's breast feeding their newborn, flaunting their bodies the way they see fit, or breaking down barriers all around and simply being who they are or want to be!"