Why Was Lane Bryant's Ad Banned By Major TV Networks?

In addition to incredulousness over the ad being deemed unfit for the small screen, the conversation includes exactly the sort of size-inclusivity-extolling sentiments the retailer was probably hoping for, like this user's caption of herself in a bikini: "I am 44 years old, and last summer was the first time I wore a bikini thanks to Lane Bryant. I was a young single mother and never got a chance to wear a bikini and as I got older I thought I was too fat. But when I wore [my] bikini this summer I felt liberated and free!"This isn't the first time that the plus-size retailer's ads have been deemed unfit for viewers. In 2010 , Fox and ABC initially nixed an ad featuring Graham from running during primetime shows American Idol and Dancing with the Stars, respectively, eventually allowing it to run later in the evening (the earlier portion of the night being deemed less appropriate for "racy" ads).Our take? As long as it's okay for campaigns featuring scantily clad straight-size models to get airtime, there isn't any sound logic behind censoring equally body-flaunting campaigns when the bodies in question are fuller-figured.