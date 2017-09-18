Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia may play the Pearsons, the hottest married couple we've ever seen (outside of the Obamas), but in real life, the two stars have their own paramours. They each brought their partners to the Emmys and showed off their love in major ways.
Let's start with Mandy and that gorgeous ring. As we reported earlier, her new finger candy was picked out by fiancé Taylor Goldsmith, the lead singer of the band Dawes. Moore's ring is a "brilliant cut solitaire set in a simple rose gold band embedded with a few more diamonds," according to People. On the red carpet, she paired her new ring with very simple diamond drop earrings and a delicate choker, both handmade by Meyer. Clearly her husband-to-be knows Moore's very particular taste — her classic engagement ring fits perfectly with her pared-down Emmys jewels.
Milo Ventimiglia was a little more subtle about his new lady. According to Just Jared, he was seen with his rumored girlfriend Kelly Egarian, who works for Stella McCartney as a marketing director. Entertainment Tonight reports that the couple "paused at the top of the stairs so that Milo could take a selfie. He seemed to want to capture the moment for them. They then turned around to walk and find their seats with their arms around each other. Milo and Kelly were definitely not hiding that they were here together.” The This Is Us patriarch is very private about his personal life and has never confirmed his relationship to Egarian.
For those of you (ahem, us too) who have been not-so-secretely shipping Milo + Mandy 4Ever, we are happy to see the stars in love with their respective partners. We can always watch the show to catch our fix of Pearson lovin'. And butts. Butts are very important too.
