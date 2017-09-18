Here's How To Get Anastasia Beverly Hills' $1,000 Brow Kit — Completely Free

Most makeup brands are widely known for their one or two cult products. KKW is all about the cream contour sticks. YSL does luxury lipsticks. Anastasia Beverly Hills does everything eyebrows. And now, there's an opportunity to get all of the latter brand's beloved brow products — for free.
Founder and CEO Anastasia Soare launched her namesake salon 20 years ago, with the revolutionary idea of centering the brand and products that would grow out of it around eyebrows. Since then, brows have become huge, and ABH has experienced rapid growth, largely thanks to the patented Golden Ratio Shaping Method.
“For two decades, we’ve made it our mission to educate and inspire customers with quality makeup products and our brow-shaping technique," says Soare. "The global reach we have achieved speaks to the unprecedented loyalty of our fans, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”
And to celebrate the 20th anniversary milestone, Anastasia Beverly Hills is releasing a limited-edition Brow Book — commemorating the products that made the brand famous. Obviously, it's all about the arches.
The limited-edition gift set, 20 Years of Beautiful Brows, includes almost every brow product to ever exist on the market. In it, you get the Brow Wiz, DipBrow Pomade, Brow Powder Duo, and Clear Brow Gel. Plus, there are multiple shades of fillers, tools, and brushes galore. The set is valued at $1,000, but there's one big catch: It's not for sale.
Through November, the brand will be posting weekly giveaway opportunities on its Instagram page, as well as its YouTube, Facebook and Twitter platforms. All you have to do is actively follow for a chance to win. Additionally, there'll be exclusive brow product sale offerings posted on the ABH product website.
Better start putting positive vibes out into the universe now — only sheer luck will get you the thousand-dollar brows of your dreams.
