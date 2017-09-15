YSL Found A Way To Make Your French-Girl Beauty Game Even Stronger

Since the beauty (or beauté, rather) division of Yves Saint Laurent launched in 2000, the Parisian brand has been making some of the most luxurious lipsticks ever to sit pretty on a Sephora shelf. In fact, while you're still putting on that faux-French accent, you might even say they're the crème de la crème of lip colors. They're the foie gras, the special-edition Dom Pérignon, the Ballon Bleu de Cartier, the — well, you get the picture.
The classic Rouge Pur Couture lipstick, with its sleek gold tube, rich texture and pigments, and inimitable interlocking letters (a Y and an S and an L) etched right into the bullet, is particularly special. And if you, like Kourtney Kardashian and her faithful standby (her signature shade) Le Orange, just can't get enough of the stuff, YSL has devised a new way to make your favorite even more extraordinary. Naturally, it involves a monogram — because if something doesn't have your initials on it, is it even really yours?
Starting today, YSL is making it possible for you to get personal with a customized tube of Rouge Pur Couture, exclusively on the YSL Beauty website. Pick your shade of choice, one of the brand's iconic designs (hearts, stars, kisses, or black leopard print are your options), and get it engraved. (You also don't necessarily have to put your name on it — you can choose anything you'd like, provided it's 14 characters or under.)
The engraving is totally free of charge, but the custom cap is $3 extra, bringing the total for the lipstick to $40 up from the already considerable price of $37. That said, it's the little things that make all the difference — and if you're already spending $37 on a lipstick, what's another $3 to make you feel like the Liliane Bettencourt of your own life?
