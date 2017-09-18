The Drugstore Beauty Products Celebs Actually Wore To The Emmys

Beyond the Emmys being one of the most important nights for actors in Hollywood, the award show is also home to some of the most glamorous red carpet beauty moments of the year. But before you start believing that last night's hair and makeup looks were way too hard or expensive to recreate yourself, we've got proof that this is not the case. In fact, some of the beauty products used cost less than a Starbucks latte. (Or in Shailene Woodley's case: for free).
That's right: Plenty of celebs are using red carpets to show off their love for drugstore beauty finds — and when it comes to last night's Emmy Awards show, none of them cost more than $15. Click through the slides ahead to check out a few of our favorites — from Mandy Moore's $6 hair secret to the $12 product giving Rashida Jones her glow.