Donald Glover made Emmys history last night when he won for directing the series Atlanta, which he also writes and produces. But he also made history in one of the most epic Instagram of the night: The Atlanta star posed with Riz Ahmed, Lena Waithe, and Stephen Glover for a photo that should also probably go down in history. (Stephen Glover is Donald Glover's brother and business partner. He also executive produces Atlanta.)
Ahmed shared the photo on his account with the simple caption "we here." In the pic, they're all carrying Emmys — Stephen's holding one of Glover's two Emmys from the night. (Donald also won an Emmy for outstanding actor. What are brothers for if not to hold your extra Emmy?)
Advertisement
Waithe, a writer and actor on Netflix's Master of None, also made history last night. She was the first Black woman to win an Emmy award for writing for her work on the episode "Thanksgiving." The episode diverged from Master of None's traditional format to explore Lena's character Denise's efforts to come out to her family.
During her acceptance speech, Waithe thanked the LGBTQIA community: "I see each and everyone one of you," she said. "The things that make us different, those are our super powers. Every day when you walk out the door, put on your imaginary cape, and go out there and conquer the world."
Ahmed, who won for his role on HBO's The Night Of, also gave an inspiring speech. "If this show has shown a light on the prejudices in our societies ... then maybe that's something," he said. The Night Of centered on Islamophobia and the justice system.
After all that groundbreaking, we're going to assume this crew hit the party circuit last night. And, maybe tomorrow, they'll get to work on a script (or two) together.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement