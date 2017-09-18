The Emmys are mostly about outstanding television shows and all the people that bring them to life. But, for viewers at home, they're also about seeing what's up with some of our favorite actors and actresses. This year, we got an update on the lovely Anna Faris just a month after it was announced that she would be splitting from her husband, Chris Pratt. It is her first red carpet appearance since the couple's joint announcement (breaking all our hearts).
During the award show, the comedic actress appeared to present a category with her on-screen mother and support system, Allison Janney, who was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category. The pair's bit was mostly about Faris' inability to catch her cues, and they shared a sweet moment together, which is expected considering their relationship on the comedy series. The two play a mother-daughter duo on the CBS series, Moms and according to a recent update from Janney, Faris is taking time to deal with her breakup. Janney told E! News, "She just is a trooper. She comes to work with a smile on her face," she said. "She's a professional. I love her to death."
Pratt has been out and about in Los Angeles as well. Most recently he was spotted attending Hillsong, a church famous for thanks to Justin Bieber.
