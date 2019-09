During the award show, the comedic actress appeared to present a category with her on-screen mother and support system, Allison Janney, who was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category. The pair's bit was mostly about Faris' inability to catch her cues, and they shared a sweet moment together, which is expected considering their relationship on the comedy series. The two play a mother-daughter duo on the CBS series, Moms and according to a recent update from Janney, Faris is taking time to deal with her breakup. Janney told E! News , "She just is a trooper. She comes to work with a smile on her face," she said. "She's a professional. I love her to death."