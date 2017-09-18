Why Everyone Is Wearing Blue Ribbons At The Emmys

On Sunday, when our favorite celebrities walked the 69th annual Emmys red carpet, it wasn’t just about the fashion. Yes, we fawned over Milly Bobby Brown’s Calvin Klein by Appointment poofy princess dress (and those shoes!) and Tracee Ellis Ross wearing all the feathers as they served up major looks, but it was another accessory that kept catching our eye: blue ribbons in support of the ACLU.
Similar to the CFDA initiative that brought blue ribbons to New York Fashion Week, the ACLU, a non-partisan, non-profit organization, is bringing its mission to defend and protect individual rights and liberties guaranteed by the Constitution and law of the U.S. to the forefront of the Emmys.
“The support of the entertainment community for the A.C.L.U.’s work protecting our civil liberties has been nothing short of spectacular, and tonight is no exception,” Anthony D. Romero, executive director of the ACLU told Vanity Fair after the Oscars in February, where the ribbons also appeared. “Their voices are crucial in our fight to defend the Constitution and its promise of equality and justice for everyone in our country — no matter who they are and where they come from.”
Celebrities like Riz Ahmed, Padma Lakshmi, Kumail Nanjiani, and Judith Light showed the organization love, wearing a blue ribbon to Sunday’s award show. And when Ann Dowd accepted the award for supporting actress in a drama for her role in The Handmaid’s Tale, her blue ribbon was prominently in frame, proving to be the most important accessory of the night.
