We've all heard the tales of supermodels who were first discovered while hanging out in the shopping mall. Now that leggy teens don't frequent malls so often, scouts must be roaming wider, like, say to a Chipotle in Austin, Texas. That's where Remington Williams was working when she was discovered two weeks ago.
Vogue first reported the story of how Williams was washing dishes at the fast-casual restaurant when a scout spotted her. Whatever that person said it was enough to give her the confidence to hop on a plane and sign with DNA Models just in time to get cast in the Calvin Klein show at New York Fashion Week. That latter bit was her second stroke of unbelievable good luck.
Advertisement
"During my callback, Raf Simons personally taught me how to walk,” Williams told Vogue of how the Calvin Klein designer took an interest in her right away. “He could have picked any model, but he believed in me so much that he took the time to help me so that I could do his show.”
"I was visiting the Met Museum, and then suddenly received a notification I had to fit for the Marc show in one hour at their offices in Soho," she said. After that show, which included the likes of Kaia Gerber and Gigi Hadid, she earned next big thing status.
While she's preparing to walk in the upcoming European fashion shows, Williams told Vogue that she plans to continue studying graphic design. That does not seem to be a minor hobby, judging by her Instagram, which is dominated by her striking, playful drawings and paintings. She still has an Etsy store selling her prints for $5 apiece.
"I am taking this world one brush stroke at a time leaving a trail of rainbows behind," she says in her Etsy bio. She might want to think about raising the price of those rainbows.
Advertisement