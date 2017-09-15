Of Course, Serena Williams' Baby Is Already Impressively Strong

Only 16 days old and Serena William's baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. already has her own Instagram. The celebrity newborn, whose dad is Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, shared her very first photo, which shows off her already bulging biceps.
In the image little Alexis, whose name is already starting trends, appears unbothered, arms raised above her head, flexing her bread-roll-like muscles for the world to see. “Biceps,” she captioned the image which featured her wearing a onesie that read, “Smart and strong like my mama.”
“Biceps” is right. This kid, barely 2 weeks old already has muscle skills, like her mama. It seems Williams and her fiancé already have quite the little heart-melter on their hands. The newborn’s Instagram account, @olympiaohanian, has already garnered more than 20,000 followers.
The two new parents wasted no time sharing little “Olympia” — who Williams was pregnant with when she won last year’s Australian Open — with the world. Earlier this week, Williams shared the first photo of the infant on her personal account.
“Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out [the] link in bio for her amazing journey,” read the caption under an image of her with her new baby. Followers were then treated to a special video that revealed exclusive footage of Williams' pregnancy journey.
Soon after another new image popped up on Alexis Jr.’s own Insta account, with her now signature “unbothered” disposition. Her face...that mannerism...kids, they grow up so fast...
