Shawn Mendes Just Joined The Teeny Tiny Tat Club — With His Mom

The 19-year-old proudly revealed the art on his Instagram story today. He later told GQ that it was the only tattoo his mother would get by his side. (Yes, she has a matching one in the exact same spot.) "I was trying to convince her to get a tattoo for a while,” Shawn explained. "This is really the only thing that she would do because she’s obsessed with elephants." It's a popular design for ink, especially because elephants are often associated with luck, wisdom, and protection in Hindu traditions. The animals are also said to have impeccable memory — which Mendes' says is his favorite quality about them.