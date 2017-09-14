Jennifer Aniston's Favorite Scent Is Totally Unexpected — & SO Relatable

For the past two decades, the world has been collectively fascinated with Jennifer Aniston's hair, skin-care, and makeup routine. And now, in an interview for the Harper's Bazaar November issue, she's answering everyone's burning beauty questions — and she's holding nothing back.
This time, the person behind the interview was comedian Amy Sedaris, turning what could have been your average run-of-the-mill interview into something fun and intimate. The conversation jumped from her star-studded wedding to her Greek roots, and everything in between. Keep reading for five of our favorite beauty soundbites.
Her Favorite Smell
Aniston may have an eponymous fragrance line, but that's not the actress' favorite scent. "I love the smell of acrylic nails," she said. "We were talking about the nails of the character I am playing in a movie called Dumplin', and she’s got to have these horrible French tipped nails. So we were trying out different ones, and I loved the smell."
Advertisement
The Beauty Ritual She Followed After Getting Engaged
When Sedaris asked if the above made Aniston get her nails done more, she said, "I usually just buff my nails. I don’t have the patience to let my nails dry." But that all changed after her engagement to husband Justin Theroux: "When Justin proposed he put that freaking ring on my finger, and I was like, 'Holy crap, now I’m gonna have to get manicures."
Her Skin-Care Must
Sometimes old habits die hard, which is exactly why Aniston has maintained the same skin-care regimen since childhood. "When I was 12, I had a dry patch on my face, and the doctor told my mom I’m supposed to apply Jergens lotion to my face and body every night," she said. "Now when I go home I always do spa night and give everyone a facial."
The One Thing She & Phillip Seymour Hoffman Have In Common
Sedaris recalled a time she put a face mask on Philip Seymour Hoffman, and it turned his face bright red — an experience Aniston could certainly relate to. "That happened to me recently. I had a facial and woke up later with what looked like cystic teenage acne. It was an intense thing to look at Justin’s face. He was like, 'What is happening?'"
What's Next For The Star
Could Aniston be the next Gwyneth Paltrow? Maybe. She shared that her big dream is to open a wellness center that'll include facials, rotating workout and meditation classes, and food that's healthy and delicious. Goop 2.0? Sounds like a good idea to us.
Advertisement
Read these stories next:
Advertisement