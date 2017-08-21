While Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston have already had their happily ever after (the couple married in 2015), it turns out their story could have started way, way earlier. In a profile for Mr. Porter, a spinoff of Net-A-Porter.com, Theroux opened up about his journey as an actor, which began all the way back in 1993 when he moved to New York. Turns out, he had a few auditions lined up, including one for Friends, the classic sitcom that famously starred his future wife. So what happened?
"I didn’t bother," he tells the outlet. "I slept in that day. I wouldn’t have been prepared for [the fame]."
While an image of two ships passing in the night comes to mind, it sounds like the two were truly meant to meet when they did — in 2012 on the set of Wanderlust, and countless karaoke sessions held at co-star Paul Rudd's house. However, that doesn't mean things were always easy. Theroux also told the website about the once on-again, off-again nature of his relationship with Aniston, and how tabloids turned it it into "this never-ending operative narrative on the pages of a magazine week to week."
But don't worry — things have calmed down. In fact, the actor once revealed that he didn't want to go to the Golden Globes after party so he could spend more time with his wife.
"She's at home in her pajamas," he told reporters at the event. "I can't wait to get back to her."
That's because their relationship has stood the test of time and created a true bond between the couple.
"Marriage makes the small things much smaller and the big things small," he told Rhapsody magazine for United Airlines. "You have an ally. It's good to have someone have your back."
Looks like things worked out exactly as they should.
