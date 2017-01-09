Justin Theroux doesn't need fancy parties. All he needs is Jennifer Aniston in a pair of PJs. The Leftovers star and the former Friends actress married in 2015, and it seems the duo still can't get enough of each other's company. When Theroux was asked about Aniston at a Golden Globes after-party, the actor revealed she didn't make it out to the party that night. However, Aniston wasn't the one with a case of FOMO. Theroux says he was missing his other half. "She's at home in her pajamas," said the actor of his wife's whereabouts. "I can't wait to get back to her." You have to love a guy who would rather be having a low-key night with his wife than partying it up at one of the year's most star-studded affairs. I imagine that as Theroux looked around the room at the Golden Globes, all he thought of was Aniston, sitting at home in her coziest sweats, binging The OA without him. Who wouldn't want to make a mad dash out of the Beverly Hilton in order to join her? Aniston and Theroux prove time and time again that they're Hollywood's most chill couple — no matter what drama the tabloids want to stir up. Hopefully Theroux schmoozed for an hour and then called an Uber home — it's clearly where his heart is.
