You Might Recognize Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor

Rebecca Farley
Photo: Todd Williamson/WireImage.
This summer, Francia Raisa donated a kidney singer and actor Selena Gomez, who announced on Instagram Thursday morning that she laid low this summer due to the surgery.
Gomez needed a transplant due to her struggle with the disease lupus, a topic Gomez has addressed in the past. Systemic lupus erythematosus (one of the two types of lupus), is a very serious disease that harms the skin, joints, kidneys and brain and may be fatal, according to the National Kidney Foundation.
In her Instagram post, Gomez described Raisa as her "beautiful friend." Beyond that, Gomez gave little context for who Raisa was. Turns out, she's an actress, and a very prolific one at that.
You may recognize Raisa (at the left) from the show Secret Life of the American Teenager (2008-2013). On the show, she played Adrian Lee. The 29-year-old even won an American Latino Media Arts award for her work on the show. Raisa has also appeared in episodes of The Mindy Project and Netflix's Dear White People. Also, if you've ever found yourself deep within the bowels of Christmas-themed Netflix, you may have watched her movie Christmas Bounty (It's about a bounty hunter who leaves her job to become an elementary schoolteacher). Raisa will also appear in the upcoming black-ish spinoff college-ish starring Yara Shahidi.
Raisa and Gomez, it seems have been longtime friends. Raisa grew up in Los Angeles, the child of prominent radio host Renán Almendariz Coello. She uses her middle name as her last for professional purposes. Gomez was born in Texas, but moved to Los Angeles in her early teens to film Wizards of Waverly Place. In 2015, Raisa shared a selfie of the duo, proclaiming her love for Gomez's new album.
"It's a #revival kind of day. So proud of you hermanita!!! Favorite songs: sober and body heat hands down!!" she captioned the photo.

It's a #revival kind of day. So proud of you hermanita!!! Favorite songs: sober and body heat hands down!!! ????

A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on

Raisa also shared a heartfelt post for Gomez's birthday in July of the same year.
"When we first met you gave me a necklace that says "a sister is a forever friend" your support and words this night meant the world to me. I love you sis! My forever friend. Happy 23rd Birthday!" she wrote.
Clearly, the two are longtime friends and consider each other sisters. It doesn't get much deeper than giving someone one of your major organs. That's a lot more important than a sweet birthday post.
In her post announcing her surgery, the "Fetish" singer said as much.
"There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa," she wrote. "She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

