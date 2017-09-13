The THR feature also touches on This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman's efforts to make sure the show’s writers’ room was diverse. To properly tell Randall and Beth's stories, for example, Fogelman wanted Black writers to help create the characters' experiences. THR describes the show's writers as "diverse in race, gender, age, body type, and life experience." And where the show's writers didn't have the same experiences as the characters, such as transracial adoption, they consulted people who had gone through similar situations.