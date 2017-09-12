In the immortal words of Taylor Swift, "the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate." However, that doesn't mean one can't stand up to said naysayers — especially when Bella Thorne's acting skills are called into question.
The Famous In Love lead will appear in The Life and Death of John F. Donovan, a star-studded drama that also features Kit Harington, Jessica Chastain, Natalie Portman, Susan Sarandon, and Jacob Tremblay. Basically, this movie is a very big deal — and not everyone thinks that the Disney Channel alum deserves her part.
That's ridiculous, of course — Thorne, like all actresses, are carefully considered when people decide to hand them a paycheck — but that didn't stop one Twitter hater from going after the film's director, Xavier Dolan, to tell him exactly what they thought of Thorne.
"uncast bella thorne in the death and life of john f. donovan right fucking now," tweeted @magnusdamora.
Dolan, who is also an actor and will appear in Boy Erased with Joe Alwyn in 2018, did not mince words.
"Make your own films, and leave me the fuck alone," Dolan wrote.
Seriously, what did this Twitter user expect to happen?
As for Thorne, she likely could not give an eff what this stranger on the internet thinks. The former Shake It Up! star is the queen of doing her own thing, from sharing snaps of her getting a bikini wax to being honest about how she auditioned for the Disney Channel in order to save her family from homelessness.
She also probably doesn't have time for any of the trolling. In addition to starring on season 2 of Famous In Love, the actress will star in the upcoming films Midnight Sun, The Babysitter, and Break My Heart 1000 Times, as well as several other projects in development.
With a slate like that, well, you can just consider the haters irrelevant.
