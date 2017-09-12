Kit Harington Wearing A Pinky Ring Will Make You Totally Forget About Jon Snow

While the latest season of Game Of Thrones has already come to a close, we haven't stopped thinking about the characters and what's next for Westeros. However, this new movie poster might just push all of that out of your brain because it features Kit Harington — and he's a far cry from Jon Snow.
The poster is for The Death & Life of John F. Donovan, directed by Xavier Dolan (who directed Adele's video for "Hello," among other things) and also starring Natalie Portman, Jessica Chastain, and — wait for it — Bella Thorne. The cast just gets better from there, with Kathy Bates, Susan Sarandon, and Jacob Tremblay also appearing in the film, which tells the story of a young actor reminiscing about the letters he shared with an American TV star 10 years after his death. Harington plays the title role, and judging from the poster shared by Dolan on Twitter, he wears a pinky ring.
I mean, what else could that be? It's bright, it's blue, and it's certainly not approved by the Night's Watch.
Other character posters tweeted by the director include Kathy Bates as Barbara Haggermaker and Susan Sarandon as Grace Donovan.
Teaser poster of @MsKathyBates for #TheDeathandLifeofJohnFDonovan pic.twitter.com/RsKNGkKrq7— Xavier Dolan (@XDolan) September 8, 2017
Teaser poster of @SusanSarandon for #TheDeathandLifeofJohnFDonovan pic.twitter.com/4eeT6X9Il7— Xavier Dolan (@XDolan) September 8, 2017
Other pictures of Harington in his new role have previously surfaced on Twitter, showing the actor in character as a closeted man whose suicide results in the discovery of those letters shared with a fan that some believe to be inappropriate.
The film isn't slated to hit theaters until early 2018, so we still have some time before we'll truly know just how far Harington has left Jon Snow behind — but don't worry. Game Of Thrones still has one more season, albeit likely in 2019, so you don't have to say goodbye to Jon Snow. At least, not yet.
