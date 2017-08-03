If you binged Famous In Love the week the series hit the Freeform app like we did, you may be wondering what the heck is taking the network so long to renew the Hollywood drama. Well, the wait is over: As reported by JustJared, Famous In Love has scored a season 2. Now the only question left to ask is — will Paige pick Jake or Rainer?
Famous In Love may focus on new star Paige (Bella Thorne) navigating life in La La Land, but while we're definitely here for Hollywood shenanigans (like, say, Rainer being the secret biological son of a major producer and Alexis leaking her own sex tape to the press), the show definitely knows how to amp up the romantic drama. In the season 1 finale, Jake (Charlie DePew) confessed his love for longtime friend and roommate Paige, not long after Paige made a pseudo-commitment to her onscreen love interest Rainer (Carter Jenkins). With season 2 looming, it looks like we're finally going to get an answer.
Advertisement
Anyone else Team Paige Should Do Paige — especially considering she's already doing a major movie franchise and a full college course load? Where does one even get the time to date, let alone breathe?
Star Thorne teased the news in a tweet on Wednesday, writing, "Exciting news breaks tomorrow!!!! Guess what it is."
Exciting news breaks tomorrow!!!! Guess what it is ☺️????— bella thorne (@bellathorne) August 1, 2017
Creator I. Marlene King — whom you may know as the showrunner of Pretty Little Liars — released a statement to JustJared that shared her excitement over the sophomore season.
"It’s great to know we are just getting started on this wild and fun Hollywood ride called Famous in Love," King said. "I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to dive deeper into the world and characters we fell in love with last season."
No word on when Famous In Love will make its comeback, but you may want to start making your Team Rainer/Team Jake T-shirts ASAP.
Advertisement