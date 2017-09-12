Carey Mulligan & Marcus Mumford Welcomed Their Second Child

Congratulations are in order for Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford, who welcomed their second child last month. The couple has been notoriously private about their family life, and they keep their marriage and children out of the public eye. But Mulligan answered a question about her family during an interview with People on Monday at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and it sounds like they couldn't be happier to be a family of four.
When asked about what it's like to have two children in the family, Mulligan told People, "It's good, thank you!" That's, erm, not exactly a wealth of details about her family life, but we respect the actress' decision to keep her family details to herself.
Mulligan's appearance at the festival to promote her upcoming movie Mudbound marks her first public appearance since having her baby, People notes. She and Marcus Mumford, who have been married since 2012, also have a daughter, Evelyn Grace, who is celebrating her second birthday this week.
In fact, the Great Gatsby star didn't actually speak publicly about her second pregnancy — she was simply seen with her husband in June, sporting a baby bump. And back in 2015, Mulligan told Vogue, "Marcus is the only thing that's mine that I can keep totally away, so I try to," referencing her marriage. It seems like privacy is a great strategy for the family — Mulligan was all smiles at the Mudbound TIFF event.
