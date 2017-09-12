David Beckham Shut Down A Fan Who Suggested He'd Gotten Botox

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported that 7,056,255 Botox procedures were performed in 2016 alone, but make no mistake: David Beckham was not one of them. The iconic former footballer, who was photographed looking characteristically youthful while attending wife Victoria Beckham’s runway show at New York Fashion Week on Sunday, did not take kindly to a fan’s suggestion that he, like over seven million other people, may have had a little bit of botulinum toxin type A injected into his forehead area.
“Botox looks good on David!” Instagram user @stasdoeshair commented on a photo shared by British Vogue, where the star is featured sitting between his oldest son, Brooklyn, and the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful. Beckham, it seems, couldn’t help but respond to the remark and set the record straight, writing, “I don't agree with Botox miss @stasdoeshair but I'll take it as a compliment.”
Advertisement
And it is a compliment: Beckham, who turned 42 in May, still retains the fresh, bright-eyed radiance of a rosy-cheeked 17-year-old milkmaid in the Swiss Alps. When you look that good, who cares whether your glow comes courtesy of superior genes and a diligent skin-care routine or a skilled dermatologist armed with a vial of Botox and a syringe? Cosmetic surgery is nothing to be ashamed of, but then again, the male ego has always been a fragile thing — even, apparently, when you once held the highly coveted title of Sexiest Man Alive.
Related Video:
Advertisement